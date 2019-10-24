Philippi woman sentenced over 1 year in prison for meth charge

A Philippi woman was sentenced to over a year in prison for a methamphetamine distribution charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 27-year-old Chelsey Farley pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August 2018. She admitted to possessing crystal methamphetamine in November 2016 in Barbour County.

Farley was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted Farley's case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.