Philippi woman sentenced to over 6 years imprisonment for meth distribution operation

A Philippi woman was sentenced to over 6 years imprisonment on Thursday for methamphetamine distribution.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 22-year-old Destiny Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in July 2019. She admitted to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine in Randolph County from December 2017 to July 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted Robinson's case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.