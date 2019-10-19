Phillipi Police Department warns residents of mail thefts

The Philippi Police Department released a post on their facebook telling residents some checks in mailboxes have recently been stolen.

Police say it's a good idea for residents of Philippi to take their outgoing mail straight to the post office.

In the post the police said they have had two cases in 24 hours, and in both cases outgoing mail was taken from a resident's mailbox.

Police believe the thief or thieves are after checks. They say the suspect is using a sophisticated method to erase the pay to, and amount sections and leaving the signature, then using the check for large purchases.

The police department tells residents it's a good idea to take checks or money straight to the post office until the suspect is caught.

Police say they do have a person of interest, and will continue to investigate this case.