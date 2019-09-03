Physician sentenced to 4 years for illegally distributing opioids to patients

A West Virginia physician was sentenced Tuesday to 4 years incarceration for illegally distributing opioids.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 58-year-old Felix Brizuela Jr. was found guilty of 15 counts of distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice after a six-day trial in January 2019.

Powell's office says the jury aquitted Brizuela of anti-kickback counts and six other distribution counts in the indictment.

Brizuela illegally distributed Oxycodone, Fentanyl and Oxymorphone. They were distributed without legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of professional practice in Monongalia County between 2013 and 2015.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WV Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Fraud Division, WV Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of Ohio Attorney General Health Care Fraud, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Hancock-Brook-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weirton Police Department investigated Brizuela's case.