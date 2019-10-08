Pierpont Community and Technical College celebrates food pantry one year anniversary

Pierpont Community and Technical College held a free lunch today to celebrate their food pantry's one year anniversary.

Pierpont's food pantry has been providing food to students, faculty and staff and wanted to provide hot dogs along with side dishes and drinks to celebrate the year anniversary. Officials say all of the food was all donated and are hoping to receive more food donations in the future.

"One out of every 10 students go hungry that are in college daily and we want to try and help fix that problem," said Financial aid counselor Jillian Sole.

Officials say that anyone is welcome to donate any food items to Pierpont to help feed students, faculty and staff.