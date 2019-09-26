Pierpont vet clinic encourages vaccinating pets after case of parvo disease

Panic amoung students and dog walkers alike spread after a Facebook post shared an alert from Fairmont State and Pierpont Community College advising students that a dog at the student vet clinic had been diagnosed with the disease parvo.

Anna Romano, the coordinator for the vet technology program, says the dog had come to them from a local humane society.

"We get our animals from the humane society and animal control, and they come to us unvaccinated," Romano said "Although the humane society will vaccinate we happen to have had a puppy that came to us with parvo,"

The disease is spread through bodily fluids, and while parvo is potentially deadly to dogs, is not contagious to humans or other types of pets.

"Body fluids mostly, urine and feces," said Romano "And it's only spread to dogs, not cats or humans,"

The alert about the sick dog was sent after a vet student reported a precautionary sign outside of their lab.

Romano says the sign wasn't a warning to others but a reminder for students to take precautions if they dealt with the sick dog.

"Mostly for our own students, because we're the ones going in and out of that door, we had a sign to remind us that there was parvo virus in there,"

Once the dog was healthy enough to be unquarantined, the students made sure to properly clean after the dog so that no possible traces could be spread.

"Once they start to recover they can still be carrying the virus," Romano said "So when they urinate or defecate in a designated spot then we follow that with a bleach solution,"

However, Romano assures pet owners and dog walkers around campus that they have no need to worry as long as their dog is vaccinated.

"That why we promote vaccinations, because it can be a very deadly disease,"

The puppy at the clinic has since recovered, and the school is using this as a teachable moment, since the disease is so common in vet clinics.

"Veterinary hospitals see parvo cases almost daily, it's found in the ground, it can be found everywhere,"

