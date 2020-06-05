Planet Fitness in Bridgeport to reopen next week

Planet Fitness in Bridgeport announced that they will be reopening next week.

The gym said in an email to members that they plan to reopen on June 10.

"We are working hard to get ready to welcome you back and provide you with the clean, safe and judgement free workout experience you love," the gym said.

In preparation for reopening, employees are completing extensive training related to their enhanced cleanliness policies, the gym said.

Planet Fitness in Bridgeport says they've hired third party deep cleaning sanitation experts to clean and sanitize the entire facility before they reopen.

When the gym reopens, they will perform increased, thorough cleanings throughout the entire gym using disinfectant effective against COVID-19.

Planet Fitness members will notice some changes. Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily out of use to allow for social distancing.

There will also be touchless check-in. Members can check in by downloading the app on their phone in advance and scan at the front desk.