Planet Fitness in Bridgeport will remain closed

Planet Fitness in Bridgeport has decided to remain closed.

The gym sent out an email to members Friday announcing their decision.

"While we look forward to reopening and welcoming you back into the club soon, after careful consideration, we have decided to remain closed as we continue to evaluate local guidelines and restrictions," the email states. "We are working hard to get ready to welcome you back and provide you with the clean, safe and judgement free workout experience you love."

Memberships have been frozen, according to Planet Fitness in Bridgeport. Members will not be charged any fees while they are closed.

The gym doesn't have a specific reopening date at this time.

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that gyms and health centers can reopen on Monday, May 18.