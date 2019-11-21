Planet Fitness to open club in Fairmont

A Planet Fitness announced Monday that it is opening a club in Fairmont.

According to a press release from Planet Fitness, the 13,000 square foot Fairmont Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.

“We’re excited to expand the Judgement Free experience in Fairmont, where residents can break a sweat for just $10 a month,” said Regional Director of United PF Partner Gary Williams.

The new location will be located at 308 Marion Square. It will open in early 2020.

Those interested in getting a membership at the new Planet Fitness Fairmont location can for $10 a month. Planet Fitness Black Card memberships are just under $23 a month and get access to all Planet Fitness locations and more.