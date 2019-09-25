Fairmont council announces plans for reconstruction of two old city buildings

Two empty buildings in Fairmont may soon become the city's newest hotspots.

The town's old YMCA and the old fire house have been quiet for a while now, and Fairmont city council discussed how they are looking to bring some life back into the structures.

City Manager Valerie Means has entrusted this project to the Downstream Strategies company.

The company's two representatives assigned to the project, said Tuesday that they have conducted studies around the area, as well as taken polls from residents to find out what kind of business would best suit the old structures.

In their findings, they said that Fairmont is a relatively young city when it comes to residents, and it's their time to make a mark on the city.

"Fairmont has a young population, and so as a millennial...I feel like these are opportunities for that generation to really grab the bull by the horns and create some real impact in the city," said Downstream strategist, Joey James.

Although no confirmations have been made yet about what's to be done with the two buildings, Downstream Strategies said their plans seem to be taking a more creative route.

They talked about turning the buildings into businesses along the lines of a restaurant or bar, or a performance and event space.

Reconstructing one of the buildings into a new apartment complex was also mentioned.

The council says they have made the reconstruction of these buildings a top priority and will continue to work with Downstream Strategies for further development on the project in the coming months.

