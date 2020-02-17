Plans put in motion to restore Grafton's B&O Railroad Station

The more than century-old B&O Railroad Station in Grafton has history written all over it.

The B&O Railroad Station one of the most iconic buildings in Grafton, but it hasn't been used regularly in years. Plans are now in motion to restore the area's vacant landmark. (Photo: WDTV)

President Warren G. Harding gave a speech here. John D. Rockefeller stopped at the station on his way to inspect area coal mines.

But today, the once-bustling hub for the city sits empty.

The space inside the Grafton landmark hasn't been utilized by the public since 2015.

Tom Hart and his group All Aboard Grafton look to change that.

"It needs kept, preserved, and given back to this community," Hart said.

Their goal is to attract a business to launch the building's revitalization project.

"The first phase is basically to get someone in the depot facility on the main street level with foodservice and event space management," Hart said.

The group has had the depo on its radar since it launched the Turn This Town Around program in 2014.

Also on their wish list is a project right next door at the equally historic Willard Hotel. It opened to the public in 1912 and largely shut down operations in the late 1980s.

The work to restore the hotel to its former glory days won't begin until after much of the work needed on the railroad station is completed. Hart said he doesn't want to see that project get left behind.

"We need to keep progress moving on that facility and look at different options to see what could happen to it to get it revitalized," Hart said.

The non-profit organization the Vandalia Heritage Foundation owns both properties. Its ownership will oversee the application process for a potential food and beverage service.

"Those two buildings are extremely important to the psyche of this town," Hart said.

They sit right across the street from another historic landmark: the International Mother's Day Shrine.

The ultimate goal of the restoratino project is to transform Grafton's historic district and bring people back downtown.

"Numerous people have mentioned to me in the past that they like to avoid the downtown area because it's depressing," Hart said. "To see something positive happen with those two imposing structures down there would be a tremendous boost to us as a community."

Requests for Proposals were sent out last week and are available until March 31st. Interested applicants should email Kate Greene with Mountain Town Strategies at kate@mtntowns.com.

The next phase of the restoration project includes revitalizing other floors in the depot.