Plant-based milk not good for young kids, experts say

Experts are weighing in on how plant-based milk stacks up against cow's milk for kids.

New health guidelines said most children younger than 5 years of age should avoid plant-based milk.

That’s because milk made from rice, coconut, oats or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages.

Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks and limit how much juice they drink.

The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.

The resources include age-based guidelines of what kids should drink, which include breast milk, infant formula, water and plain milk.

“From the time children are born through those first few years, beverages are a significant source of calories and nutrients and can have a big impact on health long into the future,” said Richard Besser, MD, President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

