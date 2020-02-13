Pleasant Valley works to alleviate water woes for neighborhood plagued by flooding

Pleasant Valley in Marion County hasn't had many dry days recently. Nobody really has throughout North Central West Virginia.

People's backyards in the Columbia Drive area of Pleasant Valley used to flood any time the area received a decent amount of rain. New drains helped alleviate the problem. (Photo: WDTV)

Until recently, when the area received weather like this, once neighborhood in particular in Pleasant Valley turned into anything but pleasant.

People's backyards in the Columbia Drive area flooded any time the area received a decent amount of rain.

Barbara Metcalfe is the mayor. She's joined City Council when Pleasant Valley was incorporated in 1995. She says flooding here was a problem long before the city was a city.

The Columbia Drive area is one of the lowest points in the valley and collects all the runoff rainwater from the rest of the area.

"The city of Pleasant Valley is what it is - it's a valley," Metcalfe said. "You're going to get the runoff from all the hills. We have to be on top of it the best we can."

City leaders worked with homeowners in recent months to dig out an area one street up from Columbia Drive as part of the solution. Instead of water collecting in these yards and flowing down below, it now flows through a culvert on the opposite end of Columbia Drive. Other culverts were also cleaned out.

"It's all on private property," Metcalfe said. "When it's on private property, we can't just go in and do this kind of work."

That's part of the reason the mayor said these problems have persisted over the years. The recent cooperation and work from council members now alleviate some of those water woes.

"This is 90% better than what it was," Metcalfe said. "But there's always going to need to be work do be done."