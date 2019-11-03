"Pledge for Reconciliation" aimed at homelessness and local businesses

Small, local businesses in Fairmont may soon be flooding with new activity.

Thanks to the "Pledge for Reconciliation" these lesser known mom and pop shops are now being pin-pointed.

Those who sign the pledge give their support to these businesses and agree to attempt to visit different ones for a maximum of 6 weeks.

But there's one more thing that the pledge calls on for support...the Friendship Room.

Coordinator of the homeless coalition in Fairmont, Reverend D.D. Meighen says there's a bit of a divide when it comes to the merging local businesses and homelessness.

"There's been some conflict and concerns...there's been no attempt at bringing together the sides."

But this is where he says he has a solution.

"So I've developed a "Pledge for Reconciliation" which I've invited the people of Fairmont and Marion County to sign"

The pledge basically states that those who sign will support the local businesses and services in the city of Fairmont and will make an effort to shop...dine...and visit them for a period of 6 weeks starting November 13th.

But signing the pledge also means supporting the Friendship Room, a program that began in Morgantown and has now opened in the Fairmont to help those struggling with metal illness or substance abuse.

Meighen says some believe it is those who attend the Friendship Room that are hurting the city by driving out businesses, but he says that's not the case.

"So many times if a persons see one person that looks different they say this is destroying the whole town, but as a friendly city we need to let love overcome hate."

One of his priorities is to establish a strong community that sees past appearances and stereotypes.

Meighen said, "In this society now we've just become so fractured, my hope is that we can truly together for common causes and common goals."

Those goals being to show compassion towards all community members and support for the local mom and pop shops that have deep roots in the city and stories to tell.

"It's a real support to all of the merchants, over 20 retail businesses in downtown Fairmont and if we cant support those people, then were not a friendly city," said Meighen.

For any who wish to sign the pledge, you can print a copy from Reverend Meighen's Facebook page.

Reverend Meighen says there will be an online petition soon as well.