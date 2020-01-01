Philippi polar plunge supports Barbour County EMS for 14th year

The rushing water of the Tygart River flow at just under 40-degrees Fahrenheit. The perfect temperature for the Barbour River Rats who welcomed new and returning members to their annual polar plunge on Wednesday.

Since 2006, the group gathers under the Philippi covered bridge to take a dive in support of Barbour County emergency services.

When asked why he returns for his tenth year, Mark Farnsworth said "Just to say I did it, part of it is to raise money for the E-M-S and I think if you start off being this miserable.. the rest of the year has got to be an upswing."

When the clock strikes 11 a.m., the group takes the plunge, but before that.

"It is rough anticipating it," said Trent Muncy, who would be jumping in for his second year.

Anxiousness grew as the wind blew over the water, freezing the participants before they stepped foot into the icy river.

But finally the count came and the River Rats took the dive.

"Surprisingly enough, when you get out, you feel warmer than you were when you got in," said Muncy.

Many stayed in the water for seconds before fleeing to the warmth of their towels, but two men decided to jump back in for a double dip.

"I feel tingling right now. That it probably numbness though," said Greg Murphy, a first-year participant and one of the men who dived back in.

Participants quickly dried off, took photos and rushed to the warmth of their vehicles.

