Police: 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club on an online map of the street.

But police couldn't immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn't provide further details.

