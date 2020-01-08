Police: Elkins man had meth and heroin on him during traffic stop

An Elkins man was arrested after he had heroin and meth on him during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, police said.

At 2:45 a.m., Elkins Police officers say they were informed about a four wheeler parked in front of a home on Delaware Avenue for the second time that evening.

They arrived on Delaware Avenue and saw a man on a red Honda four wheeler in the middle of the road, according to the criminal complaint.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Douglas Hinkle.

Police say they turned on their emergency lights and got out of their vehicle.

Hinkle told police that he just broke down and was trying to figure out what to do next. Police asked him for license, registration and proof of insurance, but Hinkle said he did not have any of those items.

Hinkle eventually gave police an I.D. card, according to court documents.

Police were informed that Hinkle's license was revoked for DUI.

Hinkle was arrested and police began to search him and the four wheeler, according to the complaint. They found a purple glasses case in Hinkle's left chest pocket.

Police say they found a glass smoking device, an empty corner baggie with white residue and a baggie that had multiple folds of foil consistent with the packaging of heroin.

Police took Hinkle into custody. He was taken to the Elkins Police Department for processing, then to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

According to police, there were two small baggies of a crystal like substance consistent with meth and 12 foil folds of brown powdery substance consistent with heroin.

Hinkle has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. His bail is set at $25,000.

