Deputies: Florida man flees in stolen truck, drives into deputy's cruiser

A Florida man is in custody after deputies say he fled in a stolen truck and drove into a Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputy cruiser Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Westover Police were trying to stop a white pickup truck that was refusing to pull over. The truck was a suspect vehicle in a threats complaint.

Deputies say the driver of the truck was chasing someone and threatening to kill them.

Deputies took over the chase once the truck entered Morgantown. The driver refused to pull over and drove across the Pleasant Street bridge and into the South Park and Greenmont Area.

The driver was speeding through the neighborhood, failing to stop at stop signs and drove on the sidewalk, according to court documents.

The truck turned onto Dewey Street and drove towards a dead end, according to deputies.

When the driver noticed that he was driving down a dead end street, he put the truck in reverse and began to back up, deputies said.

Deputies tried to back up to get out of the driver's way, but the truck drove into the cruiser.

The driver of the truck pushed the cruiser backwards until he could make a left hand turn onto Arch Street.

The driver then drove onto Broadway Street where he crashed the truck into a porch, according to the complaint.

The driver and a passenger jumped out of the truck and fled towards Deckers Creek, according to court documents.

The driver and passenger got away from deputies.

Two troopers were conducted patrol across the creek on Valley Crossing and noticed wet shoe imprints on a concrete slab.

Deputies say they requested a K9 unit from Granville Police and conducted a search behind a building in the area. They located a white man laying on the ground.

The man, later identified as Cody Grimmett, gave deputies a different name. He said he was sleeping behind the building and was wet because it rained.

Deputies say that it did not rain.

The truck Grimmett was driving was in the NCIC as stolen from Florida, according to court documents.

The deputy in the cruiser Grimmett crashed into was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

Grimmett was taken into custody.

Grimmett has been charged with malicious assault against a police officer, destruction of property, fleeing with reckless disregard and transferring or receiving stolen property. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $150,000.