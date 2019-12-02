Police: Man breaks into home to look for credit card, proceeds to watch movie, make coffee and check balance of his credit card on computer

A Morgantown man was arrested after police say he broke into a home early Thanksgiving morning to look for his credit card, and ends up watching a movie, making coffee and checking the balance of his credit card on a computer.

According to court documents, police were dispatched just after 1:20 a.m. to a burglary call on Pleasant Street.

The homeowner told police he came home and could hear voices coming from inside.

Police went inside to search for anyone. When they entered the lower floor main lobby and found 45-year-old Benson Rogers sitting in a computer chair at a desk.

Police detained Rogers and cleared the building.

Rogers said he came in looking for his credit card, but proceeded to watch a movie, make coffee and check the balance of his credit card on a computer, according to court documents.

Rogers has been charged with breaking and entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Rogers' bail is set at $2,500.