Police: Webster Springs man breaks into two outbuildings and apartment, takes items

A Webster Springs man was arrested after police say he broke into two outbuildings and an apartment and took a dirt bike, a Bluetooth speaker and a Roku on Nov. 23.

According to the criminal complaint, officers received a call at 1:30 a.m. that a man broke into two outbuildings and an apartment on First Street.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said when she arrived home, she found the man, identified as 30-year-old John Giles.

The victim said she asked Giles to leave, according to court documents. He refused to leave until she threatened to call police.

Police say they found the locks on the outbuildings had been broken and a ladder used by Giles to get into the apartment through the victim's bedroom window.

The victim told police all windows and doors were secured before the incident.

The victim said Giles went through the out building and took a RM125 dirt bike, court documents state. Giles also took a Bluetooth speaker and a Roku from the apartment.

Police obtained a warrant for Giles' arrest.

Giles has been charged with burglary and petit larceny.

