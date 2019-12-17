Mannington man arrested after fleeing on ATV, police say

A Mannington man was arrested after he fled on an ATV Dec. 6, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Mannington Police Department received a complaint on Dec. 5 about two ATVs racing on Laurel Drive. The ATVs pulled into the driveway of 23-year-old Austin Gump's home on the 800 block of Laurel Drive.

Police went to the area and saw a red ATV that they knew belonged to Gump in the driveway. There was also a yellow ATV parked in the driveway.

Police said they saw Gump and another man standing on the porch. They did not see the ATVs on the road at that time.

Later that day, police spoke with a witness who said he had video on his school bus of Gump riding the red ATV on the road.

On Dec. 6, police saw Gump's ATV parked at a house on the 400 block of Meadow Avenue.

Police said they parked on Laurel Drive. A couple of minutes later, they saw Gump driving the ATV on Meadow Avenue and turn right onto Laurel Drive.

The ATV did not have the required ATV permit attached to it, according to court documents.

Police caught up to Gump and tried to pull him over.

Gump saw police behind him and began to speed, police said. He turned onto Flaggy Meadow Road.

Gump then turned onto Round Barn Road and rapidly increased speed causing the ATV to "fishtail," court documents state. He then turned onto Cellular Drive and continued to speed on the pothole ridden, gravel road causing the ATV to "fishtail up the road."

Upon reaching the crest of the hill, Gump turned the ATV to the left, according to the complaint. He looked right at police as he sped towards them.

Police said they tried to block his path with the cruiser but stopped when showed no signs of slowing down. They chose to stop rather than have Gump hit the car, possibly injuring him.

Gump was not wearing a helmet, police said.

After Gump passed police, they turned around and began pursing him again.

Police said a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was on Round Barn Road and partially blocking Cellular Drive. Gump almost hit the vehicle.

Gump continued down Round Barn Road, then turned left onto Flaggy Meadow Road, police said. He continued to speed down Flaggy Meadow Road, not regarding safety to others.

Police said they stopped the pursuit once they turned onto Meadow Drive.

Police got a warrant for Gump's arrest.

Gump was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set over $100,000.