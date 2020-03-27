Police: Former Moose Lodge employee arrested after taking $1,700 from employer

A former Moose Lodge employee was arrested after she took $1,700 from her employer in Nov. 2019, police say.

Misty Heston, 37, of Idamay, was charged with embezzlement.

According to the criminal complaint, the manager of the Moose Lodge #929 said Heston was working the closing shift on Nov. 15.

The manager told police Heston failed to make the nightly deposit.

Heston was entrusted with the care of the business' money transactions since Aug. 31, 2019, police said. She hasn't returned to work for her scheduled shifts.

Police obtained a warrant for Heston's arrest.