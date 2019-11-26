Police: Morgantown man had individually packaged bags of suspected marijuana on him

A Morgantown man was arrested after police say they found individually packaged bags of suspected marijuana on him Nov. 6.

According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Jesse Cooper was stopped near Prospect Street.

Police say Cooper matched the description of a suspect being sought.

While police were speaking with Cooper, they could smell the odor of marijuana.

Police searched Cooper and his property and found individually packaged bags with large amounts of suspected marijuana.

Police obtained a warrant for Cooper's arrest.

Cooper has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $25,000.