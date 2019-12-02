Police: Morgantown man punches Ruby Memorial Hospital nurse

A Morgantown man was arrested after police say he punched a Ruby Memorial Hospital nurse on Nov. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a reported battery at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police spoke with the victim, a nurse. While the victim was looking after 19-year-old Tavion Scott, the victim told Scott to remain in his room while his discharge paperwork was being processed.

Scott punched the victim, according to the complaint. The victim was unaware that any altercation was about to start and said the punch "came out of nowhere."

The victim ran out of the room in an attempt to get away from Scott, according to court documents. Scott chased after the victim down the hall.

Assisting medical staff were able to stop the defendant and restrained him until police arrived.

Police say the victim had two cuts to his bottom lip, which required four stitches, and a bruise on the bottom of his chin.

Scott has been charged with unlawful assault on a healthcare worker. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Scott's bail is set over $25,000.