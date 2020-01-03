Police: Morgantown woman tried to steal 3 computers and other items from Target

A Morgantown woman was arrested after she tried to steal three computers and other items from Target on New Year's Day, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with Granville Police responded to Target in University Town Centre about a shoplifting in progress. An employee pointed out to police a woman, identified as 39-year-old Samantha Swaney, who was exiting the store with a full shopping cart.

Police stopped Swaney just outside the store.

The employee saw Swaney cut security cables from three computers and place them in the shopping cart, court documents state. The employee also saw Swaney put other items in the cart.

Swaney then walked past the check out area without paying for any of the items in her cart, according to the complaint.

The total amount of merchandise in Swaney's cart was over $1,000, police said.

Swaney has been charged with grand larceny. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set over $100,000.