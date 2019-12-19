Police: Two Barbour County residents smoked meth near child

Two Philippi residents were arrested after they were seen on video footage smoking methamphetamine near a child on Nov. 7, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, police seized a video surveillance unit during a previous drug investigation at a home on White Oak Lane on Nov. 25.

On the video footage from Nov. 7, Nathaniel and Shanna Mayle, along with two other adults, were in the home from just after 12:30 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., according to court documents.

Police say a 3-year-old child was in the living room with all of the adults.

In the video footage, Nathaniel and Shanna are seen smoking methamphetamine, according to police. They were seen smoking as the child was nearby.

Police say Nathaniel and Shanna were exhaling smoke near the child and directly at the child.

Police received warrants for Nathaniel and Shanna's arrest.

Nathaniel and Shanna have been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.