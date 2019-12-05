Police: Passenger had drugs in purse

An Elkins woman was arrested during a traffic stop after police say they found drugs in her purse Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over black Chevy Blazer because a passenger did not have a seat belt and multiple items blocking the back window,

Police approached the driver, who we are not naming because he has not been charged. They noticed a clever on the floorboard of the drivers side and a large knife next to him.

The driver was ordered out of the car, and police retrieved the clever and knife because there were three other passengers in the car, court documents state.

Police say they could smell burnt marijuana.

One of the passengers was identified as 40-year-old Kelly Becker.

Becker was acting nervously, clutching her purse, police say.

As Becker was giving her identification to police, she tried to hide what appeared to have a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Police asked Becker to step out of the car, and she refused. They removed her from the car and recovered the purse and clear plastic baggy.

The driver, two passengers and Becker were detained and searched.

Police found a marijuana blunt slightly burnt from Becker's cigarette pack in the car.

In Becker's purse, police say they found another plastic baggie with a substance consistent with methamphetamine, a baggy containing multiple quarters, a set of silver digital scales, a green shot glass with crystal like residue inside, a box of baggies, and a plastic container.

In the plastic container was a Visa card, three baggies with marijuana blunt roaches, a plastic baggy corner, a baggy with small baggies inside and three aluminum foil folds which one was found to have a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin, court documents state.

The other two passengers were not charged.

Becker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $50,000.

