Police: Two enter home to attack a woman in Randolph County

Two people were arrested after they entered a home to attack a woman, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, Elkins Police officers arrived at a home on Oak Street Wednesday afternoon. A woman said she was attacked by a man and a woman.

The victim said she was informed that her husband and his cousin, 37-year-old Carlton Hudson of Elkins, had an encounter with a woman, according to police.

The victim called Hudson's girlfriend, 31-year-old Savannah Guire of Elkins. Police said the victim was in the bathroom shortly after making the call. She then left the bathroom and went into the living room after the phone call.

When the victim entered the living room, she was attacked by Hudson and Guire, according to the police. The victim said Guire pulled her hair and Hudson kicked her in the face with work boots.

The victim told Hudson and Guire that they were on camera, according to court documents. They dragged her to the porch.

The victim told police Hudson took her phone when she was trying to call 911 and left with it.

Police got a warrant for Hudson and Guire's arrests.

Hudson and Guire have been charged with daytime burglary. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.