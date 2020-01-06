Police: Virginia man had minor hide marijuana in her bra

A Virginia man is behind bars after police say he had a minor hide marijuana in her bra for him Saturday.

Bridgeport Police officers went to a room at the Super 8 hotel, according to the criminal complaint. They found a 24-year-old Terrell Anderson outside the room.

Police say Anderson was upset that his shoes were locked in the car and a woman would not give him a ride or unlock the car for him. After Anderson calmed down, the woman talked to police and unlocked the car for him.

Hotel staff informed police of a suspicious person in the breezeway several doors down from Anderson's room. They found an underaged girl.

The minor told police that she stayed in the same room as Anderson.

When police were called, Anderson told the girl to hold his bag and hide in the breezeway, according to court documents. Anderson also gave her a bag of marijuana to hide in her bra.

The girl gave police the bag.

The girl said Anderson needed something out of the woman's car, so he went outside to talk to her, police said. Anderson got mad and started yelling.

The minor told police Anderson grabbed a brick and acted like he was going to throw it at her window.

The minor said Anderson might've sold the marijuana, and he flaunts his money, according to court documents.

The girl told police no sexual contact happened between her and Anderson. Her grandfather and legal guardian were there.

The amount of marijuana in the bag was less than 15 grams, police said.

Police say they searched Anderson and found over $3,200 in his sock.

Police took Anderson into custody.

Anderson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

