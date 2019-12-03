Police: Webster County man hits man in eye, spits on police officer

A Webster County man was arrested after police say he hit a man in the eye and spat on a police officer Monday.

Police say the victim had lost a complete loss of sight in his left eye.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call about an out of control man on Third Street.

When police arrived on scene, they were met at the door by 36-year-old Landyn Lynch, who was sitting in a chair.

Lynch was yelling at police to get off his porch, according to court documents.

Police say they saw the victim through the doorway sitting in a chair just inside of the house in the living room area. His face and eye area was swollen and red.

The victim told police that Lynch hit him.

The Webster County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene to help, court documents state. They told Lynch to turn around and put his hands behind his back.

Lynch began yelling at officers, according to the complaint. The officers were able to put restraints on Lynch.

As police were walking down the driveway towards the patrol car, Lynch said he wasn't getting into the car and spat on the officer's face.

Deputies got a statement from a witness who said on Friday or Saturday, Lynch broke his phone.

As deputies were talking to the victim at Webster County Memorial Hospital, a doctor said the victim had complete loss in his left eye, according to court documents. The doctor said it raised some very troubling concerns.

The doctor told deputies the victim needed to be transported to Pittsburgh Eye Trauma Center, according to the complaint.

Police did a criminal background check on Lynch and found he had a prior domestic battery conviction from Webster County.

Lynch has been charged with malicious assault, obstructing an officer, assault on an officer, battery on an officer, domestic battery second offense and domestic assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

His bail set over $40,000.