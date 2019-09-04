Police: West Virginia man killed in 2-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police say a West Virginia man is dead after the car he was driving collided with a charter bus and hit a guardrail.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in a news release that 41-year-old Ronald W. Dick of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was driving north on Interstate 81 on Wednesday and was trying to use a crossover reserved for authorized vehicles to turn around and avoid a delay caused by an earlier accident in the southbound lanes.

Coffey says Dick’s car collided with the bus and struck a guard rail on the southbound side of I-81. He died at the scene. The bus driver wasn’t hurt, and his 11 passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a rest stop.

The crash is under investigation.