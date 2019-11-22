Police: Woman had drugs, firearm and cash on her

A Randolph County woman was arrested after police say they found drugs, a firearm and cash on her early Friday morning.

Police were patrolling the area of South Randolph Avenue at 2:30 a.m. when they saw a maroon Ford Explorer in Mountain State Dermatology's parking lot with people in and around it, according to the criminal complaint. They entered the parking lot and saw the driver moving frantically within the car.

Police say they made contact with a passanger, who we are not naming since he has not been charged, who was standing outside the driver's side rear door.

The passenger told police that he only had a weed pipe on him, police say. They searched the passenger and found the pipe.

Police made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Paige Smith. They also made contact with another passenger, who we are not naming because he has not been charged.

Smith told police, 'this is all I have on me" and handed them a small circular container with a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine, court documents state. They asked Smith if she was carrying the firearm that she was carrying in their previous encounter, and she said that she was and began to remove it from the front of her pants.

Police retrieved the firearm the rest of the way and secured it. They saw a white color pouch tucked into the side of Smith's pants.

Police say they took the pouch and found four separate folds of money, two small baggies with crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine, two small empty baggies and a gold Visa debit card with Smith's name on it. They also took Smith's cellphone.

The money was in folds of $180, $100, $26 and $100, according to police. The firearm was a black Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380, which was loaded with a magazine and five bullets.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at