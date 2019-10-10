Police arrest man for wanton endangerment

Morgantown police arrested a man for wanton endangerment early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired the 900 block of Snider Street at 3:18 a.m.

Officers arrived and located several shell casings. They determined that the people responsible were located on the 900 block of Snider Street.

Police secured the place and got a search warrant for the area, according to the press release. Officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol along with live ammunition and additional spent casings.

During the search, police found a bullet hole that indicated that a round was fired through a closet wall and an interior wall, and lodged into a recliner inside of the residence.

Police arrested Blake Williams as a result of the investigation. He was charged with wanton endangerment and is currently awaiting arraignment.