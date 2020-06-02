Police behaviors unlikely to change despite protests, George Floyd killing, WVU expert suggests

Across the country and our state, police departments are grappling with the overwhelming frustration on display in their streets.

It's an anger that's boiled over decades in America.

Jim Nolan is a sociology professor at WVU and spent over a decade as a police officer. He studies police procedures and neighborhood dynamics among other areas of research.

"I think they sense the anger and frustration," Nolan said. "I don’t necessarily think they fully embrace the gravity of the source of the anger."

He believes despite protests and calls for reform from coast to coast, policing in the United States will largely remain unchanged.

"It’s going to take a revolution in thinking in police chiefs, mayors and officials to see that there is a better way," Nolan said.

Nolan suggested part of the problem is the mentality of police departments across the country as they often equate policing with law enforcement.

"The notion that the police are law enforcers sets up an atmosphere where the profession is basically focused on arresting people," Nolan said.

Nolan said departments should focus less on what policing strategies work and more on what makes their communities safe.

"They shouldn’t be accepting that making arrests are going to make places safe," Nolan said. "The police are needed in the communities. But police, as law enforcers, there’s too much focus on police outputs and not about community outcomes.

"It creates a disposition in officers, that their job and their function to have success is to make lots of arrests. It just doesn’t equate into safe space for many people.”

He's been involved with policing strategies that focus on building relationships in communities. The downside to those strategies, he said, is in the mentality of some officers who don't believe it is "real police work."

In the relationship-building strategies he's seen, departments often end up disbanding the efforts if crime rises or complaints are made. That's when those tactics are replaced with the "same-old law enforcement approach."

Nolan says the challenges facing the police profession go beyond the badge.

"The criminal justice system is set up to punish, for retribution, to deter potential offenders. It’s not set up to restore harm, to make people whole again, to build relationships," Nolan said. "There are forms of justice called restorative justice. These approaches are much more effective in building the type of relationships in local places that can make people safe."

He said many departments fail to recognize the bias in policing.

That, he says, isn't necessarily a personal bias. But he says it's a systemic problem that's existed for decades.

"White people and people of privilege don’t see it. 'What’s the problem? I don’t get it.'" Nolan said. "If you’re close to it, you get it. You see it."

Ultimately, in order for widespread change to happen, he said departments need to take a deeper look at their profession and how officers approach the job.

"There’s a general belief among many police chiefs that we’re doing the right things but we just have to do a better job of training and getting rid of people who are aggressive," Nolan said. "What’s got to happen is the police need to recognize that the violence in policing is man-made in a sense. It’s socially constructed. We’ve developed a notion about policing as law enforcement over the past 30 years. That just has to change. I think it can change, but it’s very difficult to change from within."