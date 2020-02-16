Doddridge Co. Sheriff cautions about increase of counterfeit bills

The Doddridge County Sheriff's Department is cautioning the public and local businesses to be on the look out for counterfeit bills.

Sheriff Michael Headley says there have been several cases of fake bills found within the past 30 days. Specifically he says to keep an eye out for 100 dollar bills.

The Sheriff’s Office are currently investing and have notified the Secret Service about the increase of counterfeit bills.

If you have any money you believe to be counterfeit you can take it to your bank and have them inspect it. If it turns out to be counterfeit you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Department.