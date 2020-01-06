Police chase ends with crash into West Virginia pizza place

A driver fleeing police in West Virginia crashed into a pizza place and attempted to flee on foot while his car caught fire, further damaging the restaurant, authorities said.

Tanner Miller , 24, was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants after the Monday morning crash, The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported. Officers attempted to pull over Miller on the outstanding warrants, but he fled, Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said. It’s unclear what additional charges, if any, will be filed against him.

The fleeing driver crashed into Husson’s Pizza, which was closed and empty at the time. The second floor of the building, which is owned by Marshall University, was also empty. The restaurant suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, according to the newspaper.

A person in another car was injured in the crash and treated for minor injuries, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said.

It’s unclear if Miller has a lawyer or what charges are detailed in his outstanding felony warrants. It’s also unclear if Miller suffered any injuries in the crash.