Two facing child neglect charges, one facing possession with intent charges after police say they found drugs, firearms, other dangerous items within child's reach in home

Two people were arrested on possession with intent to deliver and child neglect charges and one person was arrested on possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy charges after police say they found drugs, weapons and other dangerous items within a child's reach in their home Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, police, along with troopers, responded to a house on Guy Street in reference to a child screaming. The caller said the child was screaming for "almost two hours."

Officers approached 29-year-old Shaundra Thompson. As they were speaking with her, Thompson let them in the home to check on the child.

As officers entered the home, they saw the living room. In the living room, they saw a firearm laying on top of the couch. They retrieved the firearm and saw several clear plastic baggies, a scale, what appeared to be a drug ledger, along with drug paraphernalia next to the couch.

Before officers detained Thompson, they asked her if she would empty her pockets. She listed and removed a pink bag that was unzipped.

When asked about what was in the bag, Thompson said "something I shouldn't have, " court documents state. Officers recovered the bag that had a white crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers secured the child and requested child protective services to be contacted. Thompson told them that the child would scream when his mother was not around.

Officers were tending to the child when 35-year-old Melissa Slayton came in the home through the front door.

Slayton told officers that she was aware of the child being around the items and that she does meth whenever the child sleeps.

Slayton then told officers that her bag of meth was in the back upstairs bedroom in the top of the closest.

Officers found the bag she described, and it revealed to have several baggies packaged with methamphetamine, cash, several empty baggies, a glass container with baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Slayton was detained by officers.

Officers received a search warrant and began to search the home. Thompson and Slayton were placed in patrol cars.

In an upstairs bedroom, officers found several baggies, digital scales and drug paraphernalia laying throughout the room.

Officers found a lockbox sitting on the floor on the left side of the bed. As they opened the box, they saw several denominations of cash in rubber bands, several clear plastic baggies, a digital scale, two large bags of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, four baggies containing a substance consistent with marijuana, four baggies containing a powdery substance consistent with heroin, several baggies containing different pills, one drug ledger and what appeared to be a money receipt.

Officers also found several items with 33-year-old Jesse Tolson's name on it.

Thompson said she and Tolson have been together for 10 years, according to court documents.

As officers continued to search the room, a loaded firearm was located in the top closet of the room.

Officers search the room the Slayton claimed as hers and the child's. They found more empty baggies.

In the living area, officers found more clear plastic baggies.

Several knives, packs of cigarettes, glass smoking devices where found in the living area, officers said.

Officers found what appeared to be white residue on the furniture, several power tools, saws, chainsaws and car batteries laying on the ground.

Slayton and Thompson were taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Officers obtained a warrant for Tolson's arrest.

Slayton and Thompson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Tolson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.