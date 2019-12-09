Police find more than $100,000 of meth in air fryer shipping to Louisville

An investigation has been started by Louisville Metro Police after tracking a package containing $100,000 of meth inside an air fryer.

LMPD posted on Facebook Saturday night that the Narcotics division tracked the package heading to an address on Yorktown Road. The Major Case Unit confirmed that the package was delivered and received a search warrant to obtain the package.

According to police, the air fryer held about 20 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The suspect was not home at the time of the package retrieval. In their post, LMPD calls out the suspect as Sergio Figueroa, claiming “if you want your dope... call LMPD.”

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

