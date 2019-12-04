Police find three children and drugs in messy hotel room, two arrested

Two Fairmont residents were arrested after police say they found three children near drugs in a messy hotel room Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Red Roof Inn to do a welfare check.

Police knocked on the door and 34-year-old Jamie Ritter opened the door.

The room was a mess with food and clothes laying throughout the room, court documents state.

Police say a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old were in the room.

Ritter told police that there weren't any drugs or weapons in the room. She gave them a backpack that belonged to 36-year-old Joseph Campbell.

Police found several uncapped syringes in the open part of the backpack, along with 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Ritter said she was sick and was sleeping, so the children had access to the backpack, according to police. She also said the 1-year-old did not have a birth certificate, and he has never been to the doctor.

Police say Child Protective Services arrived to take custody of the children.

Campbell said the drugs belonged to him and also had $300 in cash, court documents state. The cash was found in the room by CPS.

Ritter has been charged with child abuse resulting in risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set $30,000.

Campbell has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and child abuse resulting in risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set over $50,000.