Police investigate car break-ins in Buckhannon

Several vehicles were broken into in Buckhannon over the past couple of weeks. Some were through out the city but officials say a lot of the cars were parked around the West Virginia Wesleyan College.

"Several of the cars were in the parking lots and there was forcible entry into some of the cars as well," said Buckhannon Police Chief, Matt Gregory.

Gregory says that several items were taken from the cars. He also said they have some suspects they are looking into.

"Somebody looking for something quickly they can get their hands on, whether it be spare change, money left in cars," said Gregory. "We have identified some possible suspects, so given that information we are following up actively on leads with those."

One of the parking lots where some of the break-ins happened was the Camden lot at West Virginia Wesleyan. Amber Stokes says that she parks her car in the Camden lot and says lighting isn't working which makes her worry about her car and her safety on campus.

"You get a little nervous that it's going to happen to your car," said Stokes. "I really don't like that there are not any lights over there, they don't have to worry about being seen as easily over there."

Chief Gregory says to make sure you remove any valuable items from your car and to lock it every time. If anyone see's any suspicious activity, call the Buckhannon Police Department at 304.472.5723.

