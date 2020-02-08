Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Randolph County

The Randolph County Sheriff's office is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's office the police responded to a reporter robbery at the Beverly branch of Citizen's Bank of West Virginia at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, February 8th.

The suspect, pictured above, is believed to be a white man wearing a black toboggan with a face mask, a camouflage coat, a black hoodie, light colored jeans, and work boots.

The man ran away from the bank following the robbery.

It is believed that the man has a light gray colored bag with dark gray designs holding an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with any information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Sheriff's office at (304) 636-2000.

