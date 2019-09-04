UPDATE: Man booked after police find missing girl from Kentucky with no clothes on

UPDATE 09/05/19 9:30 a.m.

A man is in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting with a missing Kentucky girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Lee Watson is facing charges of sexual assault in the third degree.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the 12 year-old girl naked and covered in mud.

Police spoke to the girl who disclosed that she spent the night with Watson.

Police say that Watson admitted that the girl performed sexual acts on him.

Watson is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.

UPDATE 09/04/19 6:40 PM

"The initial thought was that it was a kidnap victim and the person who had perpetrated the kidnapping was in the area. Upon further investigation we determined that it was not a kidnapping, however, the juvenile is learned to be a runaway from the Kentucky area," said Sheriff Matheny with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Matheny, of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office says the girl met the suspect, Christopher Watson, Tuesday night in the area and spent the night with him.

"She became frightened of the individual and ran out into some woods and then out onto the highway," said Matheny.

Police found a red tractor trailer cab that Watson was driving on Route 58.

"We have four detectives assigned to the investigation. We were assisted on the scene with of course the Anmoore Police Department, who's the lead agency, Stonewood Police Department, Nutter Fort Police Department and the Bridgeport Police Department," said Matheny.

Sheriff Matheny says many questions are still unanswered, such as how the girl got to Harrison County.

"There are some suspicious circumstances. This case needs further investigation and as we speak our detectives unit is in the process of doing all of that."

Police say there is no threat to the community.

"There's no safety issues, there's no person on the run or dangerous individual. Everything has been contained."

UPDATE 09/04/19 @ 3:17 p.m.

The man that was walking from the scene where a missing girl from Kentucky was found has been charged with third degree sexual assault.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, a call came in at 10 a.m. Wednesday that a girl was seen walking along the road at Route 58.

Sheriff Robert Matheny says the girl was found with no clothes on.

Police arrived on scene and later discovered that she was a juvenile out of Kentucky, the sheriff's office says.

Police took found a man walking from the scene and detained him, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was identified as Christopher Watson and taken into custody after the girl was able to identify him as the man who assaulted her, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.

UPDATE 09/04/19 @ 11:32 a.m.

The suspect that was found with a missing child is in custody, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says the child was from out of state and is now safe.

The sheriff's department says multiple police departments including Anmoore Police, the sheriff's department, Nutter Fort Police responded to the scene just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at a lot along Anmoore Road.

The sheriff's department says it is no longer an active crime scene. Several departments are in the process of investigating the crime scene.

Police found a man with a missing child on Anmoore Road Wednesday morning, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials say they are checking to see if the child is from Ashland, Kentucky.

According to dispatchers,the man was driving a red tractor trailer cab

The child was taken to the hospital.

911 officials were unable to confirm if the man was detained.

