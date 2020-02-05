Police looking for shoplifting suspect

The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect above was seen on security footage shoplifting from the Kohls on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

After the unknown man exited the store he left the area in a black four-door Mitsubishi with stolen West Virginia license plate reading NWW508.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or know the whereabouts of the vehicle in question you are asked to contact sergeant Justin Moore of the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610 ext. 1937.