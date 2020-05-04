Police looking for man wanted in connection to a shooting

Fairmont Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

According to a press release from the Fairmont Police Department, Shawn Pritchard is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Holt Road Sunday. Warrants have been obtained for Pritchard for attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the victims were not injured.

Pritchard is described as a 32-year-old white man, 5'11, weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, camouflage shirt and blue jeans in the Montana Mines area.

Police say he is armed with handgun of unknown make.

Anyone has information on his location or about the shooting is asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department and speak with Sgt Hall.

