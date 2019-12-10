Police: Fairmont man steals car from liquor store parking lot

A Fairmont man was arrested after police say he stole a car from a liquor store parking lot Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Zachary Fike received a ride from someone. The person drove to Merchant Street and parked the car in the parking lot.

Police say the owner of the car left the keys in the car and went inside the store.

At that time, Fike took the car, a brown 2013 Honda CR-V, and drove it to the 500 block of Columbia Street, according to police.

Police say Fike was not given permission by the owner to drive the car.

Officers found Fike trying to leave the area where he parked the car.

Police say Fike showed no intention to return the car and tried to hide the keys inside a nearby house.

Fike has been charged with grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set over $10,000.