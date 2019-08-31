Police need help identifying man who allegedly stole a purse from hotel staff room

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to identify a man who they say walked into a locker room at the Best Western Plus Hotel and went through lockers.

According to Connect Bridgeport, the man allegedly went into the staff break room and stole a purse that belonged to a housekeeping member and left.

Police say they hope someone can help identify the man.

Connect Bridgeport reports that if the face isn't helpful in identifying the man, they hope the hat he's wearing in the picture will help.

Anyone who has information on the man is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department.