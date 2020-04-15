Police reform possible as departments change policies amid coronavirus, WVU criminologist suggests

Police officers face new dangers in an uncertain time, adapting to the way they do their job to keep the public and themselves safe.

Local police have already experienced this new era of uncertainty, as recently as last weekend, when Morgantown officers were forced to self-quarantine after arresting someone who had a family member diagnosed with COVID-19.

But the changes made on police forces could go beyond taking those extra safety precautions, according to James Nolan, a sociology professor at WVU who spent 13 years as a police officer.

"Policing in the United States is centered around law enforcement," Nolan said. "The image of the good officer is the officer who makes lots of arrests."

He said while the mission of police departments hasn't changed much, the way they do their jobs has.

"They're probably in a position where they're trying to assist the other people as much as possible," Nolan said, pointing out the focus of policing has recently been less focused on enforcing the law.

He suggests police behaviors could change in the long run because of the coronavirus.

Some of the country's largest departments have enacted reforms to help prevent the spread of the virus. Philadelphia officers were instructed to delay arrests for low-level crimes, while Chicago police are reducing the number of stops and arrests for those crimes.

"If the police take on the role of, 'We're here to help the public' rather than enforce the law, then the relationship changes," Nolan said.

His professional work focuses on building relationships to make places safe. A study he was behind found in West Virginia, the safest communities are those where people know each other and trust the police.

The impact of community trust creates a domino effect for police.

"What this means for police, if you shift the focus from catching bad guys to creating safe places, you're more likely to reduce the risk of crime and create the conditions for public safety, than if you are going into communities and focusing just on arresting people," Nolan said.

Nolan also points out while low-level crimes may seem to be declining, domestic violence and child abuse may rise. He says that dynamic creates a greater reliance on the police to control those crimes.

"There's not a quick solution to it," Nolan said. "But if the goal is just to enforce the law, then police are just going to enforce the law.

"But if the police go there with the assumption that I have to make places safe, and I have to work with people to build relationships so we all remain safer, then probably making an arrest and creating hard feelings within a community is not the right solution."