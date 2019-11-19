Police: Fairmont man sexually assaulted teenage girl on two separate occasions

A Fairmont man has been accused by police of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on two separate occasions in October.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old girl went to her school counselor on Oct. 28 and said that she had been inappropriately touched by 48-year-old John Price.

During a Child advocacy Center interview, the victim disclosed Price inappropriately touched her on Oct. 13 while lying in bed, according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct. 18, Price began sexually abusing her while lying in bed, according to police.

Price asked the victim if she wanted to have sex, and she said "no

Police say that during both incidents, he made her touch his genitals.

Police obtained a warrant for Price's arrest.

Price has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the third degree. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Price's bail is set just over $350,000.

