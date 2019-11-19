Police say they find meth in Westover apartment, man charged

A Westover man was arrested after police say they found meth in his apartment Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 400 block of Dunkard Avenue.

Police identified the resident of the apartment as 49-year-old Danyell Campbell.

During the search, police say they found multiple small baggies of methamphetamine, as well as scales, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

