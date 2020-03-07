Police search for man connected in grand larceny case

Bridgeport police are asking for your help in identifying a man in connection to a grand larceny case.

According to Connect Bridgeport, police are searching for a man who was involved in an event on the United Hospital Center campus Feb. 27.

The suspect appears to be a white male. He is wearing a t-shirt that reads “Either You Like Bacon or You’re Wrong.”

If you know this person or have any additional information, you are urged to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6144.

Bridgeport Police Officer B.B. Smart is investigating the case.

